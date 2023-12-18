U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of U.S. Army Central, speaks to a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1rd Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, about the importance of refueling operations at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Nov. 11, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers are the backbone of the joint force, ensuring readiness and promoting combat power across the CENTCOM Area of Operations. Every Soldier is a highly trained member of the joint force, and enabled by the support of Family, friends, and local community members across the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 05:02 Photo ID: 8174519 VIRIN: 231111-A-LX406-1014 Resolution: 2194x1646 Size: 763.67 KB Location: JO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General Frank visit Soldiers [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.