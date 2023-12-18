Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Maintenace

    Army Maintenace

    JORDAN

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    A U.S. Army Soldier from 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, completes system updates on his air defense equipment at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Nov. 10, 2023. U.S. Army Soldiers are the backbone of the joint force, ensuring readiness and promoting combat power across the CENTCOM Area of Operations. Every Soldier is a highly trained member of the joint force and enabled by the support of Family, friends, and local community members across the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 05:02
    Photo ID: 8174518
    VIRIN: 231110-A-LX406-3019
    Resolution: 6608x4405
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Maintenace, by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    69th ADA
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    ARCENT
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    1-7th ADA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT