MA2 Johnson Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 15, 2023)

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jalen Johnson, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is reenlisted by Lt. Berenice Mack, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, on Dec. 15, 2023.

NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 Photo by PO1 Delaney Jensen