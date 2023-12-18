USS Bataan participates in interoperability exercise

230905-N-HA192-1039

ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 5, 2023) U.S. Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Maritime Special Purpose Force conduct small boat training during an interoperability training exercise with U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators assigned to Special Operations Task Force-Central based in Qatar at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Kingdom of Bahrain, Sept. 5, 2023. The Bataan Amphibious Group and embarked 26th MEU is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to maintain maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

