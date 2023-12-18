Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan participates in interoperability exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Bataan participates in interoperability exercise

    AT SEA

    09.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    230905-N-HA192-1492
    ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 5, 2023) U.S. Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Maritime Special Purpose Force conduct small boat training during an interoperability training exercise with U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators assigned to Special Operations Task Force-Central based in Qatar at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Kingdom of Bahrain, Sept. 5, 2023. The Bataan Amphibious Group and embarked 26th MEU is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to maintain maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

