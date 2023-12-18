Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | III MIG Establishes Maritime Surveillance

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Robert Gonzalez, a radio operator, with 7th Communication battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, sets up a tarp during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Kumejima, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 24, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III MEF and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Gonzalez is a native of Star, Idaho. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William N. Wallace)

