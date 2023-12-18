Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | III MIG Establishes Maritime Surveillance [Image 6 of 9]

    Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | III MIG Establishes Maritime Surveillance

    KUMEJIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.23.2023

    Photo by Cpl. William Wallace 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Pauole, a radar operator, with 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, charges batteries for a radar during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Kumejima, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 23, 2023.RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III MEF and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Pauole is a native of Hilo, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William N. Wallace)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 21:36
    Photo ID: 8174191
    VIRIN: 231023-M-BL979-1108
    Resolution: 5455x3637
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: KUMEJIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: HILO, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Radar
    III MIG
    RD23
    ResoluteDragon23
    RD23FTX

