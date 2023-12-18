Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | III MIG Establishes Maritime Surveillance

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Pauole, a radar operator, with 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, charges batteries for a radar during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Kumejima, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 23, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III MEF and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Pauole is a native of Hilo, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William N. Wallace)

