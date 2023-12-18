U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing Hill Air Force Base, Utah, currently deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, pose for a group photo alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Air Wing at the conclusion of an Aviation Training Relocation program held at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2023. ATR is a result of the May 2006 United States-Japan agreement for realignment implementation, a bilateral program aimed at increasing operational readiness and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 20:47 Photo ID: 8174185 VIRIN: 231215-F-VM929-1004 Resolution: 6623x4415 Size: 3.72 MB Location: TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP Web Views: 19 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tsuiki ATR wraps up, by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.