    Tsuiki ATR wraps up

    TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JAPAN

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing Hill Air Force Base, Utah, currently deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, pose for a group photo alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Air Wing at the conclusion of an Aviation Training Relocation program held at Tsuiki Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2023. ATR is a result of the May 2006 United States-Japan agreement for realignment implementation, a bilateral program aimed at increasing operational readiness and improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 8174185
    VIRIN: 231215-F-VM929-1004
    Resolution: 6623x4415
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tsuiki ATR wraps up, by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    JASDF
    ATR
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-Pacom

