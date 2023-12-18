Resolute Dragon 23 FTX | III MIG Marines set up Transmission Equipment

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Robert Byrne, a radar operator, with III Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, sets up a radar system during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Kumejima, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 22, 2023. RD 23 is the first bilateral field training between the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and III Marine Expeditionary Force as Joint Force Littoral Component Command counterparts. RD is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III MEF and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Byrne is a native of Queens, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. William N. Wallace)

