2nd. Lt. Shane Fillion, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron, cargo deployment functional officer, directs a forklift carrying cargo onto a K-loader during the Readiness Exercise 24-01 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 13, 2023. The RE provides realistic training in various operations, enabling our Airmen to provide distinct tools and capabilities needed for mission success in an ever-changing theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 20:30
|Photo ID:
|8174180
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-GM429-1017
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
