    Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 5 of 8]

    Readiness Exercise 24-01

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 15th Wing participate in the Readiness Exercise 24-01 loading cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 13. 2023. The RE provides realistic training in various operations, enabling our Airmen to provide distinct tools and capabilities needed for mission success in an ever-changing theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 20:32
    Photo ID: 8174177
    VIRIN: 231212-F-GM429-1085
    Resolution: 8094x5396
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hickam
    JBPHH
    exercise
    Readiness

