Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 3 of 8]

    Readiness Exercise 24-01

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Gethyn Berner, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during the Readiness Exercise 24-01 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. The RE provides realistic training in various operations, enabling our Airmen to provide distinct tools and capabilities needed for mission success in an ever-changing theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 20:32
    Photo ID: 8174175
    VIRIN: 231212-F-GM429-1047
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise
    Readiness Exercise 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    exercise
    readiness
    15th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT