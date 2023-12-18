Staff Sgt. Gethyn Berner, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during the Readiness Exercise 24-01 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. The RE provides realistic training in various operations, enabling our Airmen to provide distinct tools and capabilities needed for mission success in an ever-changing theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 20:32
|Photo ID:
|8174175
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-GM429-1047
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
