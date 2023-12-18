2nd. Lt. Shane Fillion, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron, cargo deployment functional officer, directs a forklift, carrying cargo, onto a K-loader during the Readiness Exercise 24-01 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 13, 2023. The 15th Wing trains to operate, fight and advance its capabilities through realistic training exercises designed to test and develop joint logistics, resilience and rapid strategic mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

