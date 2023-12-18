Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 1 of 8]

    Readiness Exercise 24-01

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    2nd. Lt. Shane Fillion, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron, cargo deployment functional officer, directs a forklift, carrying cargo, onto a K-loader during the Readiness Exercise 24-01 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 13, 2023. The 15th Wing trains to operate, fight and advance its capabilities through realistic training exercises designed to test and develop joint logistics, resilience and rapid strategic mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 20:32
    Photo ID: 8174172
    VIRIN: 231212-F-GM429-1007
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    exercise
    readiness
    15th Wing

