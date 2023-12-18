Service members and their families celebrate the start of the holiday season during the Freedom Tower Lighting Celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii, Dec. 15, 2023. Leadership from JBPHH, service members and their families celebrated the start of the holiday season during the 54th Annual tower lighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|12.15.2023
|12.18.2023 20:11
|8174163
|231215-F-JA727-1266
|6048x4024
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|4
|0
