Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    54th annual tower lighting [Image 6 of 9]

    54th annual tower lighting

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Service members and their families celebrate the start of the holiday season during the Freedom Tower Lighting Celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii, Dec. 15, 2023. Leadership from JBPHH, service members and their families celebrated the start of the holiday season during the 54th Annual tower lighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 20:12
    Photo ID: 8174160
    VIRIN: 231215-F-JA727-1258
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.41 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 54th annual tower lighting [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    54th annual tower lighting
    54th annual tower lighting
    54th annual tower lighting
    54th annual tower lighting
    54th annual tower lighting
    54th annual tower lighting
    54th annual tower lighting
    54th annual tower lighting
    54th annual tower lighting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hickam
    USAF
    tower lighting
    Freedom Tower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT