54th annual tower lighting

Service members and their families celebrate the start of the holiday season during the Freedom Tower Lighting Celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii, Dec. 15, 2023. Members from JBPHH participated in ice skating, a snow zone, and arts and crafts before the annual tower lighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

