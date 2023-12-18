Service members and their families celebrate the start of the holiday season during the Freedom Tower Lighting Celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii, Dec. 15, 2023. Leadership, service members and their families celebrated the start of the holiday season during the 54th Annual tower lighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 20:12 Photo ID: 8174157 VIRIN: 231215-F-JA727-1039 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.8 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 54th annual tower lighting [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.