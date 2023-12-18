Service members and their families celebrate the start of the holiday season during the Freedom Tower Lighting Celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii, Dec. 15, 2023. Members from JBPHH participated in ice skating, a snow zone, and arts and crafts before the annual tower lighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 20:12
|Photo ID:
|8174156
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-JA727-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.61 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 54th annual tower lighting [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT