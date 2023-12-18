U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific plays music during the Freedom Tower Lighting Celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 15, 2023. Leadership, service members and their families celebrated the start of the holiday season during the 54th Annual tower lighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

