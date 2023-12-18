36th Wing Airmen participate in Machete Strike

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 36th Contingency Response Squadron load cargo onto an aircraft on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, Nov. 17, 2023. Multiple squadrons assigned to the 36th Wing participated in a simulated deployment exercise to self-evaluate and gauge their skills in a deployed scenario to better accomplish the mission.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Allison Martin)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 18:38
|Photo ID:
|8174089
|VIRIN:
|231117-F-PX509-1366
|Resolution:
|5636x3607
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
