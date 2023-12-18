Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Wing Airmen participate in Machete Strike

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Martin 

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 36th Contingency Response Squadron load cargo onto an aircraft on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, Nov. 17, 2023. Multiple squadrons assigned to the 36th Wing participated in a simulated deployment exercise to self-evaluate and gauge their skills in a deployed scenario to better accomplish the mission.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Allison Martin)

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    INDOPACOM
    Machete Striker

