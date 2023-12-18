36th Wing Airmen participate in Machete Strike

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 36th Contingency Response Squadron load cargo onto an aircraft on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, Nov. 17, 2023. Multiple squadrons assigned to the 36th Wing participated in a simulated deployment exercise to self-evaluate and gauge their skills in a deployed scenario to better accomplish the mission.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Allison Martin)

