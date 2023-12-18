Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oktoberfest offers sense of gemütlichkeit

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Samantha Harms 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Gustavo, Guiterrez, 8th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, celebrates amongst family, friends and other Oktoberfest attendees after winning the men's competition of the stein-hoisting contest Oct. 21, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs)

    1st Cavalry Division
    Oktoberfest
    community
    Texas
    celebration
    Fort Cavazos

