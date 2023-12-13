Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Cortez rescues kayaker off Bradenton Beach

    BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Cortez boat crew member rescues a kayaker off Bradenton Beach, Dec. 18, 2023. As a nearby good Samaritan witnessed the kayak flipped over, they notified Station Cortez of the situation. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    TAGS

    rescue
    kayak
    cortez

