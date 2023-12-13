Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023

    FORT BARFOOT, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 4th Brigade Army ROTC compete in the Cognitive Challenge on October 21, 2023, at Fort Barfoot. The second day of 4th Brigade’s Army ROTC Ranger Challenge saw teams competing throughout the day in ten different events, before ending their day and the competition with a 6-mile ruck. The top two teams go on to represent 4th Brigade in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at West Point Military Academy in April 2024. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 15:24
    Location: FORT BARFOOT, VA, US
    TAGS

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Army ROTC
    Ranger Challenge
    USACC
    4th Brigade Army ROTC
    The All-American Brigade

