Moody Airmen serve our military kids

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, shows students how to put together a holiday ornament at James L. Dewar Elementary School in Valdosta, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. Once a month, Dewar Elementary hosts the Deployment Breakfast Club for students with a deployed parent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

