U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trace Dlugolenski, 347th Operations Support Squadron intel analyst, serves breakfast to students at James L. Dewar Elementary School in Valdosta, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. Airmen volunteer each month at Dewar to offer support to students who have a parent deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Sebastianelli)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 15:25
|Photo ID:
|8173736
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-NU502-1013
|Resolution:
|4741x3161
|Size:
|9 MB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Moody Airmen serve our military kids [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody Airmen serve our military kids
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT