Moody Airmen serve our military kids

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trace Dlugolenski, 347th Operations Support Squadron intel analyst, serves breakfast to students at James L. Dewar Elementary School in Valdosta, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. Airmen volunteer each month at Dewar to offer support to students who have a parent deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Sebastianelli)

Date Taken: 12.15.2023