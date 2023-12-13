U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jarren Byrd, 347th Operations Support Squadron intel analyst, listens to students during breakfast at James L. Dewar Elementary School in Valdosta, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. Byrd volunteered his time to the Dewar Deployment Breakfast Club in an effort to support students who have a parent deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Sebastianelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 15:25 Photo ID: 8173734 VIRIN: 231215-F-NU502-1057 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.81 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody Airmen serve our military kids [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.