    Moody Airmen serve our military kids [Image 3 of 6]

    Moody Airmen serve our military kids

    GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Moody Air Force Base, serve breakfast to students at James L. Dewar Elementary School in Valdosta, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. Once a month, Dewar hosts the Deployment Breakfast Club for students who have a parent deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Sebastianelli)

    TAGS

    volunteer
    Air Combat Command
    support
    community

