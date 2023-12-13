U.S. Air Force Airmen from Moody Air Force Base, serve breakfast to students at James L. Dewar Elementary School in Valdosta, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. Once a month, Dewar hosts the Deployment Breakfast Club for students who have a parent deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Sebastianelli)
Moody Airmen serve our military kids
