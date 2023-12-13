Moody Airmen serve our military kids

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Olivia Dorsch, 347th Operations Support Squadron intel analyst, smiles with students at James L. Dewar Elementary School in Valdosta, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2023. Dorsch volunteered her time to talk with students who have parents deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Sebastianelli)

