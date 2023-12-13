Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering the fallen at the holidays

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    A small, but important, holiday token honors fallen Pennsylvania service members inside the Fort Indiantown Gap Army and Air Force Exchange Service store – a Tree of Reembrace, The tree is adorned simply with ornaments bearing the names of nearly 60 Pennsylvania service members died while in combat operations since Sept. 11, 2001. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
    This work, Remembering the fallen at the holidays, by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    fallen service members
    ornaments
    PNG
    Tree of Remembrance

