Remembering the fallen at the holidays

A small, but important, holiday token honors fallen Pennsylvania service members inside the Fort Indiantown Gap Army and Air Force Exchange Service store – a Tree of Reembrace, The tree is adorned simply with ornaments bearing the names of nearly 60 Pennsylvania service members died while in combat operations since Sept. 11, 2001. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

