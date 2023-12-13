U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rei Kitamura, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775 crew chief, provides weapon system support during Exercise RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Gila Bend, Ariz., May 13, 2023. Kitamura took down simulated surface-to-air guided weapon system, securing the scene to rescue a simulated down pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 13:10
|Photo ID:
|8173479
|VIRIN:
|230513-F-DX569-1325
|Resolution:
|1500x1200
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y in CSAR Vul 5, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT