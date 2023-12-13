Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y in CSAR Vul 5

    GILA BEND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rei Kitamura, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775 crew chief, provides weapon system support during Exercise RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Gila Bend, Ariz., May 13, 2023. Kitamura took down simulated surface-to-air guided weapon system, securing the scene to rescue a simulated down pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Location: GILA BEND, AZ, US
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1

