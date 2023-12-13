RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y in CSAR Vul 5

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rei Kitamura, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775 crew chief, provides weapon system support during Exercise RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Gila Bend, Ariz., May 13, 2023. Kitamura took down simulated surface-to-air guided weapon system, securing the scene to rescue a simulated down pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

