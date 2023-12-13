Navy Veteran builds upon his passion

Joseph Salek-Nejad, Pizza Di Joey owner and U.S. Navy veteran, poses for a photo at his pizzeria in Baltimore, Maryland, March 1, 2023. While in the U.S. Navy, Joseph served several pizza’s and when he was deployed in Afghanistan sailors helped build a stove so that he could continue his passion in cooking pizza’s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

