    Navy Veteran builds upon his passion

    Navy Veteran builds upon his passion

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Joseph Salek-Nejad, Pizza Di Joey owner and U.S. Navy veteran, poses for a photo at his pizzeria in Baltimore, Maryland, March 1, 2023. While in the U.S. Navy, Joseph served several pizza’s and when he was deployed in Afghanistan sailors helped build a stove so that he could continue his passion in cooking pizza’s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    TAGS

    Veteran
    portrait
    pizza
    Navy
    environment
    deployment

