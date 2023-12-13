Joseph Salek-Nejad, Pizza Di Joey owner and U.S. Navy veteran, poses for a photo at his pizzeria in Baltimore, Maryland, March 1, 2023. While in the U.S. Navy, Joseph served several pizza’s and when he was deployed in Afghanistan sailors helped build a stove so that he could continue his passion in cooking pizza’s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 12:41
|Photo ID:
|8173435
|VIRIN:
|230301-F-BD538-1398
|Resolution:
|5646x3757
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Veteran builds upon his passion, by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
