JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 18, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Hester (right), of LaGrange, Ga., assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), briefs Rear. Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), joined by NMTSC Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Allen and Executive Officer Capt. Bridgette Ferguson, regarding the Behavioral Technician Program (BHT) during a tour of facilities on the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC). BHTs perform a wide range of tasks that support mental health providers in their treatment of patients with mental illness or developmental disability. They also work directly with patients to include observing, treating and interacting with them. NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, NMFSC Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 12:23 Photo ID: 8173418 VIRIN: 231218-N-ND850-1001 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 1.25 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: LAGRANGE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Brafford visits Navy Medicine Training Support Center, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.