Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Brafford visits Navy Medicine Training Support Center

    Rear Adm. Brafford visits Navy Medicine Training Support Center

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 18, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Hester (right), of LaGrange, Ga., assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), briefs Rear. Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), joined by NMTSC Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Allen and Executive Officer Capt. Bridgette Ferguson, regarding the Behavioral Technician Program (BHT) during a tour of facilities on the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC). BHTs perform a wide range of tasks that support mental health providers in their treatment of patients with mental illness or developmental disability. They also work directly with patients to include observing, treating and interacting with them. NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, NMFSC Public Affairs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 12:23
    Photo ID: 8173418
    VIRIN: 231218-N-ND850-1001
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAGRANGE, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Brafford visits Navy Medicine Training Support Center, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Navy Medicine
    Know Your Military
    Behavioral Technician Program
    Miltiary Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT