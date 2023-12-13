Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families. [Image 10 of 12]

    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Directorate of Emergency Services held a christmas parade through Fort Stewart housing with Santa on Dec. 15 2023. The parade was accompanied by the Marne band and componets of DES as they passed out candy and spread the christmas joy. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 12:29
    Photo ID: 8173403
    VIRIN: 231215-D-TI396-9679
    Resolution: 4128x6192
    Size: 32.73 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families. [Image 12 of 12], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.
    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.
    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.
    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.
    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.
    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.
    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.
    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.
    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.
    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.
    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.
    Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    Christmas
    DES
    Marne Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT