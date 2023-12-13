Santa Visits Fort Stewart Families.

Directorate of Emergency Services held a christmas parade through Fort Stewart housing with Santa on Dec. 15 2023. The parade was accompanied by the Marne band and componets of DES as they passed out candy and spread the christmas joy. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

