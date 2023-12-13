Civil Air Patrol cadets participate in wreath laying ceremony

New Jersey Wing Civil Air Patrol Cadets salute during a wreath laying ceremony at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Wrightstown, New Jersey, Dec. 16, 2023. The ceremony was part of the 4,200 Wreaths Across America Day events. CAP cadets from the Maj. Thomas B. McGuire Jr.; Twin Pine; Allentown, and the Jimmy Stewart Composite Squadrons, along with 400 volunteers placed 3,000 wreaths on gravestones at the cemetery. The Civil Air Patrol is an official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

