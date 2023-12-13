Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Air Patrol cadets participate in wreath laying ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Civil Air Patrol cadets participate in wreath laying ceremony

    WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    New Jersey Wing Civil Air Patrol Cadets salute during a wreath laying ceremony at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Wrightstown, New Jersey, Dec. 16, 2023. The ceremony was part of the 4,200 Wreaths Across America Day events. CAP cadets from the Maj. Thomas B. McGuire Jr.; Twin Pine; Allentown, and the Jimmy Stewart Composite Squadrons, along with 400 volunteers placed 3,000 wreaths on gravestones at the cemetery. The Civil Air Patrol is an official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    This work, Civil Air Patrol cadets participate in wreath laying ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veteran
    Respect
    Honor
    Remember
    CAP
    WAA

