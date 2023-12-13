Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast [Image 11 of 11]

    Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, recognized full time retirees at the annual retiree breakfast in St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 15, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 11:41
    Photo ID: 8173305
    VIRIN: 231215-Z-FP794-2188
    Resolution: 2050x1364
    Size: 408.59 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast
    Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast
    Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast
    Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast
    Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast
    Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast
    Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast
    Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast
    Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast
    Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast
    Full time retirees recognized at annual retiree breakfast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT