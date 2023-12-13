Milan Consul General Visit to Aviano AB

Douglass Benning, U.S. Consul General of Milan, left, is briefed by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alejandro Rafuls-Maceira, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 18, 2023. As part of his visit, Benning met Airmen from multiple squadrons, including the 555th Fighter Squadron, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron and 57th Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

