U.S. Air Force Capt. Glynis Facciano, 56th Rescue Squadron pilot, left, and Douglass Benning, U.S. Consul General of Milan, pose for a photo while sitting in the cockpit of an HH-60 Pave Hawk at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 18, 2023. Benning visited the 31st FW to foster relationships with Italian air force counterparts as well as to familiarize himself with Aviano AB’s units and their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 10:29 Photo ID: 8173120 VIRIN: 231218-F-ZJ681-1118 Resolution: 4838x3219 Size: 1.49 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Milan Consul General Visit to Aviano AB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.