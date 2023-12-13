Milan Consul General Visit to Aviano AB

U.S. Air Force Capt. Glynis Facciano, 56th Rescue Squadron pilot, left, and Douglass Benning, U.S. Consul General of Milan, sit in the cockpit of an HH-60 Pave Hawk at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 18, 2023. As part of his visit, Benning met Airmen from multiple squadrons, including the 555th Fighter Squadron, 57th Rescue Squadron and the 57th Rescue Generation Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 10:29
|Photo ID:
|8173119
|VIRIN:
|231218-F-ZJ681-1111
|Resolution:
|4963x3302
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
