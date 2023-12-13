Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Milan Consul General Visit to Aviano AB [Image 4 of 9]

    Milan Consul General Visit to Aviano AB

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Glynis Facciano, 56th Rescue Squadron HH-60 Pave Hawk pilot, left, speaks with Douglass Benning, U.S. Consul General of Milan, about the aircraft of the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 18, 2023. Benning met Airmen from multiple squadrons, including the 555th Fighter Squadron, 57th Rescue Squadron and the 57th Rescue Generation Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 10:29
    Photo ID: 8173115
    VIRIN: 231218-F-ZJ681-1083
    Resolution: 5372x3574
    Size: 984.06 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Milan Consul General Visit to Aviano AB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of State
    partnership
    Consul General

