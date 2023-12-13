Milan Consul General Visit to Aviano AB

Douglass Benning, U.S. Consul General of Milan, signs a note of appreciation in the Wing Headquarters Building at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 18, 2023. The Milan Consular District spans all Northern Italy, covering the regions of Liguria, Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy, Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, as well as the provinces of Parma and Piacenza in the region of Emilia-Romagna. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

