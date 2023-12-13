Douglass Benning, U.S. Consul General of Milan, listens to Italian air force Col. Salvatore La Luce, Italian air force commander, speak about the partnership between the ITAF and 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 18, 2023. Benning visited the 31st FW to foster relationships with Italian air force counterparts as well as to familiarize himself with Aviano AB’s units and their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 10:29
|Photo ID:
|8173113
|VIRIN:
|231218-F-ZJ681-1025
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Milan Consul General Visit to Aviano AB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT