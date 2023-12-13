Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Milan Consul General Visit to Aviano AB [Image 1 of 9]

    Milan Consul General Visit to Aviano AB

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Douglass Benning, U.S. Consul General of Milan, center, poses with 31st Fighter Wing and Italian air force leadership at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 18, 2023. The Milan Consular District spans all Northern Italy, covering the regions of Liguria, Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy, Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, as well as the provinces of Parma and Piacenza in the region of Emilia-Romagna. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 10:29
    Photo ID: 8173112
    VIRIN: 231218-F-ZJ681-1001
    Resolution: 5845x3889
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, Milan Consul General Visit to Aviano AB [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of State
    partnership
    Consul General

