Milan Consul General Visit to Aviano AB

Douglass Benning, U.S. Consul General of Milan, center, poses with 31st Fighter Wing and Italian air force leadership at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 18, 2023. The Milan Consular District spans all Northern Italy, covering the regions of Liguria, Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy, Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, as well as the provinces of Parma and Piacenza in the region of Emilia-Romagna. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

