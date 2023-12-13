75 EAS, VMGR-252 deliver food, water, fuel to MBK

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Allen Wall, 449 Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell noncommissioned officer in charge, secures a pallet of food at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 14, 2023. The pallets were delivered to Manda Bay, Kenya, during a routine supply mission conducted by the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

