    75 EAS, VMGR-252 deliver food, water, fuel to MBK [Image 8 of 8]

    75 EAS, VMGR-252 deliver food, water, fuel to MBK

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Allen Wall, 449 Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell noncommissioned officer in charge, secures a pallet of food at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 14, 2023. The pallets were delivered to Manda Bay, Kenya, during a routine supply mission conducted by the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

