U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Allen Wall, 449th Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell noncommissioned officer in charge, guides Master Sgt. Charles Drinkwater, 449th AEG LOC superintendent, as he uses a forklift to move cargo pallets at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 14, 2023. The pallets were delivered to Manda Bay, Kenya, during a routine supply mission conducted by the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 07:35
|Photo ID:
|8172972
|VIRIN:
|231214-F-OP101-1030
|Resolution:
|7745x5163
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75 EAS, VMGR-252 deliver food, water, fuel to MBK [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
