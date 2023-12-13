U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charles Drinkwater, 449 Air Expeditionary Group Logistics Operations Cell superintendent, uses a forklift to palletize cargo at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 14, 2023. The pallets, consisting of food and water, were delivered to Manda Bay, Kenya, during a routine supply mission conducted by the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 07:35
|Photo ID:
|8172970
|VIRIN:
|231214-F-OP101-1028
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75 EAS, VMGR-252 deliver food, water, fuel to MBK [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
