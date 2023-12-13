Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75 EAS, VMGR-252 deliver food, water, fuel to MBK

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A civilian contractor loads a pallet of fuel onto a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules cargo aircraft, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 (VMGR-252), at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 14, 2023. The fuel was delivered to an outstation in Manda Bay, Kenya, during a routine supply delivery mission conducted by the VMGR-252. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75 EAS, VMGR-252 deliver food, water, fuel to MBK [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

