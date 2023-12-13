Maj. Gen. James P. Eisenhower and Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Light, the command team of the 1st Armored Division, sit with company command teams from the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, to discuss their training impacts at Grafenẅohr Training Area, Germany on December 17, 2023. Einsenhower’s visit pushed leaders to discuss their armored brigade's impact on interoperability with NATO allies, training and overall readiness in the European theater. His visit consisted of thanking soldiers serving overseas for their service and giving them a sense of home during the holiday season. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 05:40 Photo ID: 8172909 VIRIN: 231217-A-AJ772-7765 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 3.4 MB Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1AD CG Visits 1-37 AR in Germany [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.